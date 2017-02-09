MGNREGA wages likely to increase

New Delhi: The wages under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) are likely to increase as the Rural Development Ministry is considering “updating” the baseline, based on which workers are paid.

“We are looking into the suggestion of the S Mahendra Dev Committee to change the baseline for revision of wages paid under MNREGA to CPI-Rural from CPI-AL, but the final call will be taken after consultation with all state governments,” Rural Development Secretary Amarjeet Sinha said.

The panel had also suggested that MGNREGA wage rates be revised every year on the basis of CPI-Rural as it takes into consideration more variables for rural areas as compared to CPI-AL.

At present, the wages under MNREGA varies from Rs 167 in Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh and Bihar to Rs 259 in Hayana.

The budget provision of Rs 38,500 crore under the rural employment scheme in 2016-17 has been increased to Rs 48,000 crore in 2017-18.