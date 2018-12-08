Mexico’s Vanessa Ponce de Leon wins Miss World 2018 title

New Delhi: Vanessa Ponce De Leon of Mexico was crowned the Miss World 2018 at a grand event in the coastal city of Sanya in China on Saturday.

Outgoing beauty queen and Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar of India placed the elaborate crown on Vanessa’s head. Nicolene Limsnukan of Thailand was named first runner-up.

A total of 118 contestants from all around the world participated in the pageant and Miss Mexico Vanessa Ponce De Leon came out the winner from all of them.

Vanessa pursued a degree in International Business and currently on the board of directors of a rehab centre for girls and volunteers for ‘Migrantes en el Camino’.