Met issues Nor’westers alert for 5 dists in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, May 20: The Regional Meteorological Centre here today issued Nor’westers and lightning warning for five districts in the state.

As per the latest bulletin, heavy wind gusting from 50-60 kmph is likely to hit at least five districts on Sunday till 6.30pm. The districts likely to be affected are Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Dhenkanal and Kendrapara, the IMD said in its bulletin.

The officials of the meteorological centre advised the residents in the districts not to venture out during the adverse weather condition and take shelter in safe places.

