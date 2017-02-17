‘Mera Yeh Jajan’- A hindi album with complete Odia Endeavour

Bhubaneswar: The talent of Odia artists has been seemed to bloom in the last few days and making a mark in the music industry. After Asish Panda directed album, ‘Kabhi Yaadon Mein’, now next comes in the limelight Sushant Panda who has directed and acted in a Hindi album, ‘Mera Yeh Jahan’ produced by Venus Music.

The album has been composed by Sudeep Jena and the track was sung by two Odia singers, Humane Sagar and Sonam Dash.

Sushant Dash of Titilagarh has said that the music video was shot in picturesque locales of the state like Rambha in Chilika. The song depicts a love story of a couple who are deaf and blind. Odia actress Poonam Mishra has acted opposite to Sushant.

It may be noted that Sushant as assistant director to renowned directors of Bollywood including Subhash Kapoor and Boney Kapoor. He has acted in many Oriya TV serials including the very popular ‘Chanda nuhe tume tara’.

While Poonam Mishra has also acted in some Odia films including, ‘Baisi Pahache Kheliba Mina’.

The album was released on You Tube on February 10.