Headlines

Mentally challenged girl thrashed for taking firewood in Balasore

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
girl thrashed

Soro: In a shocking incident, a mentally challenged girl was tied to a tree and thrashed severely by some villagers of Sajanpur in Soro block of Balasore district three days ago. However, the matter came to light after the video of the incident went viral on social media yesterday.

The victim has been identified as Rachana Lenka, daughter of Kartika Lenka of the village.

According to reports, the minor girl had allegedly taken some firewood of one Bharat Sahoo of the same village. Irate over her act, Sahoo along with his family members tied the girl’s hands and legs and dragged her to a distance. They tied her to a tree and beat her mercilessly.

Later, when the incident came to light and went viral the accused family had offered the girl’s parents money to suppress the matter, claimed victim’s parents.

Meanwhile, Soro police has detained a man for interrogation for his alleged involvement in the incident and SDPO Balasore (Sadar) Prabhas Pal visited the village and assured stringent action against the accused.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

viral video viral video
3.8K
Crime

Video of girls stripped naked, sexually assaulted goes viral in Odisha
Sambalpuri dress code Sambalpuri dress code
739
Headlines

Sambalpuri dress code for Odisha students from next academic session
Raj Bhavan garden Raj Bhavan garden
724
Headlines

Raj Bhavan garden to open for public from tomorrow

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top