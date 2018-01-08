Mentally challenged girl thrashed for taking firewood in Balasore

Soro: In a shocking incident, a mentally challenged girl was tied to a tree and thrashed severely by some villagers of Sajanpur in Soro block of Balasore district three days ago. However, the matter came to light after the video of the incident went viral on social media yesterday.

The victim has been identified as Rachana Lenka, daughter of Kartika Lenka of the village.

According to reports, the minor girl had allegedly taken some firewood of one Bharat Sahoo of the same village. Irate over her act, Sahoo along with his family members tied the girl’s hands and legs and dragged her to a distance. They tied her to a tree and beat her mercilessly.

Later, when the incident came to light and went viral the accused family had offered the girl’s parents money to suppress the matter, claimed victim’s parents.

Meanwhile, Soro police has detained a man for interrogation for his alleged involvement in the incident and SDPO Balasore (Sadar) Prabhas Pal visited the village and assured stringent action against the accused.