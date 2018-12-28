Melbourne test: Jasprit Bumrah breaks 39-yr-old Indian record

Melbourne: Indian seamer Jasprit Bumrah broked a 39-year-old Indian record by registering most wickets in his debut test cricket on Friday at the Melbourne test.

Earlier, the record was in the name of Dileep Doshi, who had taken 40 wickets in his debut Test year in 1979.

The right-armer took six-wicket in the first innings of the third Test against Australia at MCG taking his tally to 45 wickets. With this, he became the 4th most successful bowler in a debut year in the longest format.

Bumrah had made his debut in the first Test against South Africa in January this year at Newlands. He had registered five wicket-hauls in South Africa (5/54 in Johanessburg), England, (85/5 in Trent Bridge) and Australia (6/33 in Melbourne), becoming the first Asian bowler to do so in the same calendar year.