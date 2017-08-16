PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
International

Melbourne most liveable city: Survey

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Melbourne

New York: Melbourne is the most liveable city in the world, followed by Austrian capital, Vienna and Canada’s Vancouver in the second and third place respectively, according to a survey.

According to the Global Liveability Report compiled by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), no Indian city was ranked in the top ten or bottoms ten in the most liveable city ranking.

Others in the 10 most liveable cities in the world include Toronto at the fourth place, followed by Calgary (5th), Adelaide (6th), Perth (7th), Auckland (8th), Helsinki (9th) and Hamburg (10th).

According to the survey that covered 140 cities globally, though the rankings of top five cities remain unchanged, the past few years have seen increasing instability across the world, causing volatility in the scores of many cities.

As per the survey, the least liveable city was Damascus at 140th place, followed by Lagos (139), Tripoli (138), Dhaka (137), Port Moresby (136), Algiers (135), Karachi (134), Harare (133), Douala (132) and Kiev (131).

The rating quantifies the challenges that might be presented to an individual’s lifestyle in any given location, and allows for direct comparison between locations.

Every city is assigned a rating of relative comfort for over 30 qualitative and quantitative factors across five broad categories – stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education and infrastructure.

Related Items:, ,
Comments

Most Popular

7th Pay 7th Pay
2.4K
Headlines

7th Pay Commission: No hike on minimum pay, allowances for employees
trains trains
1.2K
Twin City

Rescheduled trains, changed routes for modernization work at Cuttack Railway station
transferred transferred
1.1K
Headlines

PF account to be automatically transferred on job switch
extortion extortion
876
Twin City

Extortion call racket busted, 104 ATM cards seized in Cuttack
Odisha Odisha
843
Headlines

IMD forecast heavy rainfall in interior Odisha
To Top