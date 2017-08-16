Melbourne most liveable city: Survey

New York: Melbourne is the most liveable city in the world, followed by Austrian capital, Vienna and Canada’s Vancouver in the second and third place respectively, according to a survey.
According to the Global Liveability Report compiled by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), no Indian city was ranked in the top ten or bottoms ten in the most liveable city ranking.
Others in the 10 most liveable cities in the world include Toronto at the fourth place, followed by Calgary (5th), Adelaide (6th), Perth (7th), Auckland (8th), Helsinki (9th) and Hamburg (10th).
According to the survey that covered 140 cities globally, though the rankings of top five cities remain unchanged, the past few years have seen increasing instability across the world, causing volatility in the scores of many cities.
As per the survey, the least liveable city was Damascus at 140th place, followed by Lagos (139), Tripoli (138), Dhaka (137), Port Moresby (136), Algiers (135), Karachi (134), Harare (133), Douala (132) and Kiev (131).
The rating quantifies the challenges that might be presented to an individual’s lifestyle in any given location, and allows for direct comparison between locations.
Every city is assigned a rating of relative comfort for over 30 qualitative and quantitative factors across five broad categories – stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education and infrastructure.