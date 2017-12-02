Headlines

Mehbooba Mufti re-elected as PDP president for 6th consecutive term

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Mehbooba Mufti

Jammu: Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti was today re-elected the president of the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the next three years. Mehbooba’s election for the sixth consecutive term was unanimous, party leaders said.

She thanked party leaders for “reposing their trust and electing me as their president”. “Will work tirelessly to fulfil our shared vision of development, inclusiveness and reconciliation in J&K,” she wrote on Twitter.

The PDP leadership met at the official residence of the chief minister in Jammu for the election of the party president.

A law graduate, 57-year-old Mehbooba took the plunge into mainstream politics of the state in 1996 by joining the Congress, along with her father, at a time when militancy was at its peak in the state.

She emerged from the shadow of her illustrious father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, who founded the PDP in 1999, to head Jammu and Kashmir as the first woman chief minister of the state last year.

“Under @MehboobaMufti’s leadership, the party strives to carry forward its mission of holistic development and stability in Jammu and Kashmir,” senior PDP leader and sports minister Imran Raza Ansari said.

The party’s Twitter handle posted, “From grassroots politics to emergence as a beacon of hope for young & disempowered, your dynamism & all inclusive politics have set new benchmarks & changed the course of polity in the subcontinent. May your leadership continue to steer us to newer heights.”

 

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

suicide suicide
1.2K
Headlines

DAV business school girl ends life in hostel
opsc opsc
1.1K
Headlines

OPSC issues notification for Civil Services preliminary exam
sikshya sahayaks sikshya sahayaks
1.0K
Headlines

Minimum qualification of sikshya sahayaks, junior clerks upgraded

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top