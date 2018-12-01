Mehbooba demands Sharda Peeth corridor for better ties

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday had opted for Sharda Peeth corridor in Pakistan administered Kashmir for people to people contact.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi she demanded that a Kartarpur-type corridor to Sharda Peeth in Pakistan-administered Kashmir will go a long for maintaining better relationship with the neighbour.

She said such contacts between people will open up peaceful settlement of all issues between the two countries.

Mehbooba said Sharda Peeth has historically been the seat of knowledge and learning for the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Kashmir pundits.

Sharda Peeth in Pak-administered Kashmir is currently an abandoned ancient Hindu temple. It is located in Sharda village.