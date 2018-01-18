Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura to vote next month

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) of India today announced polling dates for Assembly elections 2018 in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland.

The announcement was made by the Chief Election Commissioner, Achal Kumar Jyoti on Thursday.

Elections in Tripura will be held on February 18, while Meghalaya and Nagaland will vote on February 27. Results for the all three states will be declared on March 3.

The Model Code of Conduct comes into effect in all three states from today.

The three 60-member Assemblies in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura are set to expire on March 6, 13 and 14 respectively.