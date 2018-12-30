Meghalaya Mine Mishap: Rescue Operations Resumes With Sophisticated Equipment

Khliehriat (Meghalaya): The massive rescue operation by multiple agencies to save the 15 miners trapped in a 370-foot deep coal mine recommenced on Sunday.

The coal miners are reportedly in a mine at East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya state since December 13. The mishap struck the workers after water from the nearby Lytein River flooded the mine.

Informing media persons about the development of the rescue operation, NDRF Asst Commandant SK Singh said, “Some other agencies have joined us in the operation; Odisha Fire Services reached here with 10 high-pressure pumps, a team of Navy divers has also reached here. I’ve briefed them of the situation.

A 14-member Navy team led by Lt Commander R Khetwal and a 21-member Odisha Fire Service contingent have also been coming to the accident site for the brief of the conditions taking the tour of the site since Saturday, Asst Commandant Santosh Kumar Singh informed. While briefing them about the conditions of the site, Singh gave them a sketch the nearby shafts.

Sophisticated equipment has been procured for the rescue mission. The IAF helicopter is transferring sophisticated diving equipment from the Navy and landed at a football ground in the state. The machines are to be transferred to the accident site, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sylvester Nongtynger informed.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is also coordinating with the rescue operations along with the Navy, the NDMA and Coal India Ltd, Nongtynger said and added that the Navy divers are going to go inside the vertical shaft of the coal mine.

The SP also said that the Navy divers have reported their capacity to go a depth of 100 feet, while the NDRF divers can go to a depth of 30 feet.

Reportedly, a few pumps of Coal India Ltd have also arrived in Guwahati and will reach the mishap spot soon.

As per available information, JS Gill, Engineer-in-chief, CIL (Retd) said, “Navy divers have gone inside. Let’s see what is recovered by them. If nothing is recovered, then we’ll pump out the water. Pumps have arrived but generators haven’t. After generators come, it’ll take 5 days to pump out water.”