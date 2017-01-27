Headlines

Meghalaya Governor resigned

Shillong: Meghalaya Governor V Shanmuganathan resigned from his post on Thursday evening following allegations of molestation and a letter by Raj Bhavan employees  to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his removal.

Shanmuganathan, who is also governor of Arunachal Pradesh was at present in Itanagar to take part in Republic Day celebrations there.

Chief Minister Mukul Sangma had said earlier in the day said that he was waiting for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the home ministry to take a call on the issue.

Three days earlier Allegation of molestation was recently labelled against Shanmuganathan. A Shillong newspaper alleged  that he had sexually harassed a young woman who had been called for an interview regarding a job vacancy at Raj Bhavan last month.

Shanmuganathan, 68, a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Pracharak, was appointed Meghalaya Governor in May 2015, and was also holding additional charge of Arunachal Pradesh.

