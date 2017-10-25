Medicos observe cease work in SCBMCH after attack on doctor

Cuttack: Students of SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) today resorted to sit-in against an alleged attack by relatives of a patient on a doctor late last night.

House surgeons and undergraduate students observed a cease work since wee hours today demanding the hospital administration to ensure the safety of doctors on duty at the hospital.

“Attendants of a lady patient from Mahanga, who were in an inebriated state, engaged in an altercation with me and attacked me after I declared the patient dead,” said Dr Aman, the victim.

This is not the first instance as similar types of cases have happened in the hospital in past. However, no steps towards the safety of doctors have been taken by the authorities, claimed agitating medicos.

Meanwhile, police have arrested one person in this connection and probe is on.

Action will be taken against the accused as per law, said Health Minister Pratap Jena and appealed the agitating students to call off the protest and facilitate healthcare service to patients.