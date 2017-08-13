Medicos to get Swine Flu vaccination in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: With swine flu outbreak assuming precarious proportion in Odisha and reports of doctors getting contracted, the State government started vaccinating doctors and paramedical staff on war-footing.

The government will vaccinate all doctors and other medical professionals receiving H1N1 cases.

“We have asked hospitals to place their requisition for vaccines for their staff individually. They have to prioritise vaccination programme based on staff handing swine flu patients cases,” said J.K. Tripathy, State’s director of public health on Saturday.

Dr. Tripathy expressed concerns over unavailability of sufficient vaccines that could cover all doctors and medical staffs. At least 600 doctors and paramedic staffs in SCB Medical College Hospital, Cuttack would get vaccines in the first phase. Seven swine flu deaths have been reported, two doctors have contracted H1N1, and around 100 positive cases have been detected.