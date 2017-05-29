Headlines

Medicine stores to remain closed for 24 hours

Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Medicine stores will remain close for 24 hours following a strike called by All India Organisation of Chemist and Drugist across the country on Monday.

From today midnight to tomorrow midnight all medicine stores will close across the state.

Utkal Chemist and Drugist Association in the state also supporting this stir.

To protesting the online sale of medicine and e-portal set up by Central government organization has called up the stir.

On the other hand, in view of the strike state government has directed authorities of health department and hospitals to stock medicine under Niramaya Scheme, said  Pramod Meherda, health secretary.

Notably, now there are total 17 thousand medicine store in Odisha. Shutting them for 24 hours will affect the public in a major way.

