Medicine stores across Odisha to remain closed on Sep 28

Bhubaneswar: All medicine stores across Odisha will remain closed on September 28 due to one-day bandh called by the All India Organisation for Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) protesting against the sale of medicines through e-portals.

The one-day bandh will commence from midnight of September 27 till midnight of September 28.

As many as 26,000 chemists will participate in the strike to protest against the proposed changes in the Drug Act and the move to bring in online pharmacies.

Around 4,000 medicine wholesale points and 22,000 retail shops of Odisha will remain closed on September 28, Utkal Chemist and Druggist Association general secretary Prashant Mohapatra informed.

The drug traders in the country are staging the bandh to protest the Centre’s proposed E-pharmacy policy. The AIOCD is strictly opposing the sale of medicines online by E-phramcies by fearing that the move would affect the business of medicine retailers adversely.

