PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

﻿
Headlines

Medicine stores across Odisha remain shut

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Medicine stores across Odisha remain shut

Bhubaneswar: Medicine stores across Odisha remained closed today due to a 24-hour strike called by All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) to protest Centre’s move to regularise online sale of drugs.

Odisha’s Utkal Chemists and Druggists Association (UCDA) has joined the strike following which all retails outlets and pharmaceutical shops were shut across the state, UCDA general secretary, Prashant Mohapatra informed.

However, the medical shops on the premises of all the government and private hospitals will remain opened for emergency service, Mohapatra added.

The association has threatened to intensify the strike if the the Centre fails to roll back to its decision of regularisation of e-pharmacy.

As many as 26,000 chemists has participated in the strike to protest against the proposed changes in the Drug Act and the move to bring in online pharmacies. Around 4,000 medicine wholesale points and 22,000 retail shops of Odisha will remained closed owing to the strike.

The drug traders’ in the country has staged the bandh to protest the Centre’s proposed E-pharmacy policy. The AIOCD is strictly opposing the sale of medicines online by E-pharmacies by fearing that the move would affect the business of medicine retailers adversely.

 

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

trains trains
2.3K
Headlines

Know the trains cancelled, diverted in Odisha
organic farming policy organic farming policy
1.2K
Headlines

Odisha formulates Organic Farming Policy
Rafale deal Rafale deal
1.1K
Headlines

Rafale Deal: Ex-French Prez contradicted himself; Dassault chose Reliance on its own, says Jaitley
To Top