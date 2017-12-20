Medical college student levels rape allegation against hostel staff in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Mancheswar Police on Wednesday arrested a hostel in-charge of a city-based medical college here after a first-year MBBS girl student levelled rape allegation against him.

The accused has been identified as Manoj Khatua hailing from Athagarh in Cuttack.

According to reports, the police have recorded the statement of the complainant under Section 161 CrPC. The medical examination of the accused and the complainant has been conducted.

While the college administration has stated to suspend the accused from job and will fully cooperate with the police during investigation, on the other hand, Khatua has refuted the allegation terming it false and baseless with counter allegation.

“Last night when I was returning from canteen after having food, I saw the girl student and her male friend in a compromising position and cautioned both to take the matter to the principal. However, they requested me not to disclose it to anyone with a promise not to be engaged in such things again and the matter came to an end there and I went to my room, but the police brought me here at around 4 am today,” he said to media persons at police station.

A case has been registered against Khuntia on the basis of the girl’s allegations and we are investigating, said a police official.