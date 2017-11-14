Medical college bribery case: Supreme Court dismisses plea for SIT probe

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today dismissed the plea of lawyer Kamini Jaiswal seeking a SIT probe into the medical college bribery case.

A three-judge bench, comprising Justice A K Agarwal, Justice A M Khanwilkar and Justice Arun Mishra, held that there cannot be an FIR against a judge.

“The FIR is not against any Judge and it is contemptuous to level allegations without verifying facts,” said the Supreme Court today, adding “we hope and expect better sense will prevail and we work for the institution.”

The case is to do with the CBI’s September 19 FIR, which named several persons, including former Orissa High Court judge Ishrat Masroor Quddusi, as the accused in an alleged corruption case. It was alleged that Quddusi along with others assured some medical colleges of favourable orders from the top court, according to reports.