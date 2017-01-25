Medical aspirants can appear thrice for NEET, till they become 25

Mumbai: As a new development in the field of education for the medical aspirants across the country, it has been decided that they can now appear in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) thrice till they are 25 years old.

The move is aimed at discouraging the thousands of non-serious applicants who keep trying their luck at the examination.

During a University Grants Commission (UGC) meeting in Delhi it was decided that the interested candidates must fulfill a new age criterion if they wish to appear in the medical and dental exam. As per the decision, the minimum age to appear for NEET is 17 years. However, the maximum age for open category students is 25 years, and 30 years for the reserved category.

Earlier there was no restriction on the maximum age limitation and number of attempts for appearing the entrance test.

Dr Pravin Shingare, director at the Maharashtra Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) Director Pravin Singhare has said that the NEET information brochures containing the information would be distributed soon.