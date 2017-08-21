McDonald’s cancels franchise agreement for 169 outlets in India

New Delhi: McDonald’s India has cancelled the franchise agreement for 169 fast-food outlets in north and east India run by Connaught Plaza Restaurant Ltd (CPRL) and said the outlets cannot use its brand for any operations.
CPRL is led by Vikram Bakshi, the estranged partner of the US-based food chain giant, as per sources.
The decision comes weeks after 43 outlets run by CPRL in the national capital were shut due to non-renewal of eating house licences by local authorities.
CPRL was a 50:50 joint venture between Bakshi and McDonald’s India.
As part of the termination, CPRL is ceased to use McDonalds’s name, system, trademark, designs and its associated intellectual property, among others within 15 days of the termination notice.
The termination of agreement includes all restaurants impacted by the recent failure to renew the eating house licences, the company said.