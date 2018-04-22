Headlines

MBBS student of Hi-Tech Medical College found hanging in hostel

Pragativadi News Service
Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A student of Hi-Tech Medical College and Hospital in the state capital was found hanging inside his hostel room here last night.

The deceased has been identified as Nihar Ranjan Rout of Soro in Balasore district. He was pursuing his 3rd year in MBBS at the college.

After getting information from Nihar’s friends, his family members rushed to the hostel.

Alleging that their ward has been murdered, the family members lodged a complaint against the college authorities with the Mancheswar police station. The family alleged that their son was pressurized by the authorities to pay money to compensate for the poor marks he had obtained in the recently concluded exams.

However, the college authorities have refuted the allegations leveled by the deceased’s family.

Meanwhile, police have recovered the body and sent it for autopsy while investigation in connection with the incident is underway.

