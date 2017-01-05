‘Mayurbhanj Utsav’ to kick start from Jan 6

Bhubaneswar: A three day event, “Mayurbhanj Utsav” organised by the Mayurbhanj Cultural Association, Bhubaneswar is all set to kick start from January 6 at the Rashtra Bhasha Prachar Sabha Ground, here in the city from Friday.

At a press meet held for the event, here in the city on Wednesday, it was said that the main purpose of the event is to promote and propagate the culture and heritage of Mayurbhanj district.

Further, the event also provides a platform to artistes from various places of the district to showcase their talents. The famous Chhau dance, Jhumuri dance and songs would be presented by many tribal artistes during the event.

Besides, crafts fair and food kiosks serving the famous cuisines of Mayurbhanj, including Mudi-Mansa would be put up.

Among others, noted Odia cine stars Uttam Mohanty, Bijay Mohanty and Prashanta Nanda were also present at the Press Meet.