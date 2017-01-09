Bhubaneswar: The 3-day mesmerizing 6th Mayurbhanj Utsav concluded in the state capital on Sunday with the quintessential spirit of the district, through song, dance, music and amazing audio-visuals.

Jharkhand Governor Draupadi Murmu graced the occasion as Chief Guest on the closing session of the occasion.

While Odia Cine actor Uttam Mohanty was the guest of honour. The main attraction of the evening was Jhumar dance by Mayur-Jhumar institution, modern dance by Gudu Dance group of Baripada and performances of many other dance groups from all across the state.