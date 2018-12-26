Mayurbhanj man murders wife for returning late from market, held

Mayurbhanj: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly murdered his wife at Nedam village under Kaptipada police limits in Mayurbhanj district, as she returned home late from market last night.

The deceased has been identified as Buddhi Nayak, wife of accused Ashok Nayak of the same village, the police said.

According to police, the woman had gone to the nearby Talapokhari market for shopping on Tuesday afternoon. But, she failed to return home before evening. Irked over her wife’s delay in reaching home, Ashok waited for her inside the nearby forest, from where she would return.

After murdering her wife, the accused remained in the forest till morning. Later, he carried the body on his shoulder for about one kilometre and reached his house.

However, some locals came to know about the woman’s death and informed the same to the police, which reached the village and seized the body for post-mortem.

The police have detained the accused for interrogation and further probe into the incident in underway, said a source.