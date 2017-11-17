Headlines

After Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar girl’s nude video goes viral

Pragativadi News Service
Keonjhar: In yet another incident like Mayurbhanj viral nude video case in which a girl was forced to strip naked and filmed by miscreants, another such video cropped up in Keonjhar district today.

The video which has already gone viral on social media shows some miscreants forcing the girl probably near the College road in Keonjhar town, to undress before them. Later the clip shows the girl being filmed nude.

Speaking to media persons, Keonjhar SP Rajesh Pandit said that the Town Police has been ordered to begin an investigation into the case and take suo moto action accordingly.

More details awaited..

