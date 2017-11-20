PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Crime

Mayurbhanj BJP leader arrested in land fraud case

Krushna Chandra Mohapatra

Cuttack: Police arrested Mayurbhanj district BJP President Krushna Chandra Mohapatra on Sunday in connection with a land fraud case to the tune of Rs 1 crore.

Krushna Chandra was caught from the Chahata Ghat area under CDA in Cuttack last evening by the Infocity Police and was brought to Bhubaneswar. He is currently being quizzed by police at the Infocity Police Station.

Notably, a team of police officials from Commissionerate Police had raided the Mayurbhanj district BJP President’s residence at Baripada on Friday for allegedly defrauding a woman realtor, Neena Dheer, of Patia area in Bhubaneswar.

As per a complaint filed by Dheer, Krushna Chandra received an amount of Rs 1crore from her to hand over her a plot. However, the BJP leader neither handed over the plot nor returned the advance money at a later stage.

