After Mayurbhanj bandh today, MCI to visit Baripada medical college

Baripada/Bhubaneswar: The Mayurbhanj district observed bandh today to protest against delay in MCI’s decision on the Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College in Baripada. While the 12 hour bandh was observed today, in a meeting under Union health minister in Delhi, it was decided that MCI will be visiting Baripada soon.

Among the upcoming medical colleges in the state, after repeated reminders by CM Naveen Patnaik, the Koraput medical college was given clearance to begin classes for the academic session this year. However, the Baripada medical college awaits permission.

In the meeting today, the Union minister for Health JP Nadda reviewed the status of the medical college. Petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan was present during the meeting and said the state government did not provide the required report sought by MCI by the deadline of March 15. Hence, the visit of the medical council has been delayed. The MCI will now visit the college by May end and ensure that the academic session begins this year, he said.