Mayor’s sex scandal: Itish, Pandey appeared in court

Bhubaneswar: State Student Congress President Itish Pradhan and niankhunta.com proprietor Pradip Pandey and three regional television channels through their lawyers appeared before the Court of Senior Judge Civil Division on Wednesday, in connection with the defamation case filed by city Mayor and BJD leader Ananta Narayan Jena in connection with the controversial sex video purportedly featuring him.

Keeping his views before media on the day, Pandey who had uploaded the video in his web portal has said that nowhere they have mentioned that the video features the Mayor. They have just left it on people to identify. As such, they have not defamed him. He also said that his legal counsel has opined that the Mayor has taken this legal recourse just only to hinder the ongoing probe into the mysterious death of Rishi in which his role is allegedly on question.

Itish Pradhan after witnessing in court demanded before the media that the case should be probed by the CBI while the video should be examined at the Central Laboratory.

On the contrary, Mayor’s lawyer S Dwivedi has said that Itish Pradhan appeared and sought time for filing show cause while Pradeep Pandey appeared and filed his show cause. Out of the five news channels, two are yet to appear while News7 appeared and file objection. Kanak News and Zee Kalinga appeared and sought time for filing show cause.

Earlier on December 16, the Mayor had filed the defamation suit of Rs 1 crore against Pradhan and Pandey and five news channels.

As per sources, the prevailing ban on publishing and telecasting the content of the video is extended till January 3, the date for the next hearing.