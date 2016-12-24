Mayor’s Sex scandal: BJP urges Governor for intervention

Bhubaneswar: After three consecutive actions by Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) including 2-hour-Jakka Jam, Bhubaneswar bandh, DGP office gherao in the context of Mayor Ananta Narayan Jena’s alleged sex scandal, a delegation of BJP Odisha unit led by it’s State President Basant Panda met Governor S.C. Jamir at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday.

They stated that the ruling BJD Government led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has been defending the Mayor allegedly involved in the sex video scandal and the mysterious death of engineering student Ashutosh Mohanty alias Rishi.

The BJP delegation in its memorandum submitted to the Governor urged him to intervene and ensure removal of the controversial Bhubaneswar Mayor for a clean and transparent probe into the crime.

Among other party members visiting the Governor were Samir Mohanty, Bhrugu Buxipatra, Kalandi Samal, Dillip Mallik, Lekhasri Samantsighar, Golak Mohapatra, Pravati Parida, Tankadhar Tripathy and Harekrushna Khuntia.