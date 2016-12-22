Mayor’s alleged sex tape had links with Rishi’s death, his friends say

Bhubaneswar: In a new twist to city mayor’s alleged sex scandal and Rishi Mohanty death issues, two friends of Rishi on Thursday dropped a bombshell and claimed his death had links with the sex video.

“The video was shot by Rishi’s girlfriend. We are ready to reveal everything. But we are worried for our lives. Since mayor is a ruling party leader, police will shield him,” said one of Rishi’s friends on condition of anonymity. He even covered his face with a cloth.

Another friend of Rishi said police should be impartial in its probe. “Police said Rishi died of drug overdose. But he was not a drug addict. He had told me about the video and involvement of an influential BJD politician in it,” the other friend told a few media persons by covering his face.

Police said the duo should reveal everything before an assistant commissioner of police (ACP), who is probing the case relating to Rishi’s death. “If anyone is having any evidence, he or she should come forward to help the police to investigate,” said a police officer.