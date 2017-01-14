Mayor shocked: Court lifts restriction on telecast of viral video

Bhubaneswar: The Senior Division Civil Court in a decision on Friday has lifted the restriction imposed on the telecast of an alleged sex video tape involving the Bhubaneswar Mayor Ananta Narayan Jena. Further, the court has also barred Student Congress president Itish Pradhan from making any defamatory statements against Jena without having any strong evidence.

The reason cited by the court for making such a decision is that, it could not find any justified proof as earlier petition filed by the Mayor to stop telecasting the video.

Earlier on December 17, the viral sex video clip was uploaded by the web portal, ‘Niakhunta.com’, for which the court later on restrained later to telecast the video. The video was brought into notice by Itish. Further the video was linked to the murder case of the city based engineering student, Rishi Mohanty. Later on, the Mayor in his petition had asked the court to stop the telecast of the viral video.

However, the latest hearing by the court on lifting the restriction imposed on the telecast of the video, has shocked the Mayor and so also the ruling party with the panchayat polls ahead of few steps.