Mayor-Rishi issue: Student Congress members, police clash

Bhubaneswar: Student Congress leaders protesting against Mayor Ananta Narayan Jena over sex scandal and Rishi murder allegations, today clashed with the police at the Raj Mahal square in the city. The student Congress president Itish Pradhan who had first brought the allegations against the Mayor was severely injured during police resistance.

Hundreds of student Congress leaders first gheraoed the Mayor house for which they gathered at the Raj Mahal Square to demand the resignation of the Mayor and CBI investigation into engineering student Rishi’s death. While police tried to control the agitators, the student leaders clashed with police in which Itish was injured.

So much so that he was carried to Capital Police Station on a stretcher after which police did not conduct any interrogation. He would be summoned on another day for interrogation on the matter, police said.

Earlier, eggs were hurled on the residence of the Mayor today early morning by some protesters holding BJP flags. But the BJP state president Basant Panda denied any connection of the party with these miscreants.