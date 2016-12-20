PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

﻿
Headlines

Mayor-Rishi issue: Student Congress members, police clash

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Rishi murder issue

Rishi issue

Bhubaneswar: Student Congress leaders protesting against Mayor Ananta Narayan Jena over sex scandal and Rishi murder allegations, today clashed with the police at the Raj Mahal square in the city. The student Congress president Itish Pradhan who had first brought the allegations against the Mayor was severely injured during police resistance.

Rishi murder

Hundreds of student Congress leaders first gheraoed the Mayor house for which they gathered at the Raj Mahal Square to demand the resignation of the Mayor and CBI investigation into engineering student Rishi’s death. While police tried to control the agitators, the student leaders clashed with police in which Itish was injured.

So much so that he was carried to Capital Police Station on a stretcher after which police did not conduct any interrogation. He would be summoned on another day for interrogation on the matter, police said.

Earlier, eggs were hurled on the residence of the Mayor today early morning by some protesters holding BJP flags. But the BJP state president Basant Panda denied any connection of the party with these miscreants.

Related Items:, , , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

A N Jena mayor A N Jena mayor
10.1K
Headlines

Sexual slur video of city Mayor AN Jena viral in social media
RBI rules RBI rules
3.2K
Headlines

RBI comes up with new rules for cash withdrawal
sex scandal of mayor sex scandal of mayor
2.1K
Headlines

Sex Scandal: Allegations of Mayor hand in Rishi’s death
sex scandal sex scandal
1.9K
Headlines

Sex scandal: BJD leaders quiet; Dama Rout says silence best policy
aadhar aadhar
1.9K
Latest News Update

Aadhar link for all savings accounts
To Top