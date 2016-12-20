PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Mayor-Rishi issue: BJP team returns without meeting CM

mayor-rishi issue

Bhubaneswar: The 13 member BJP delegation which had gone to meet Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on the highly controversial issue of Mayor’s alleged sexual slur and ITER student Rishi Mohanty’s death link returned empty handed after police denied them permission for the meet.

The delegation waited before the secretariat and asked permission to meet the CM but the DCP finally intervened and asked them to leave since CM was busy.

The team warned of dire consequences and said they would try to meet the CM on Wednesday or otherwise they would forcibly do so.

In a press meet the party said they wanted to show the controversial sex tape and all necessary information on the Mayor-Rishi issue to the CM but could not which was very unfortunate. From Rishi’s social media posts to clips of Rishi’s mother, sister and uncle, friends  to various media channels, the alleged sex tape of Mayor himself were taken for the perusal of the CM. Since Mayor Jena is very close to CM, an intentional attempt to hide his disgrace is being done, the party alleged.

The party has urged city denizens to cooperate and be a part of the bandh on tomorrow and stage protests against the Mayor and those who are trying to save his neck.

