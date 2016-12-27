PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Mayor-Rishi death issue : Police question Rishi’s family

Bhubaneswar: The issue of engineering student Rishi’s murder and alleged link of Mayor AN Jena in the case is hanging in balance with police action into the issue somewhat taking tortoise gait.

On the backdrop the issue, Rishi’s father, mother, sister and maternal uncle on Tuesday recorded their statements before Khandagiri police.

Then investigation officer Zone III ACP Tapan Patnaik recorded the statements of the family members of Rishi.

Earlier today Congress student leader Itish Pradhan who had first brought the allegations against the mayor and Pradip Pandey, the owner of the website that carried the viral sex clip returned from Capital Police Station though both were summoned today for interrogation as the Investigating Officer (IO) was absent.

Similarly, six friends of Rishi were interrogated few days back who had claimed that Rishi’s alleged murder and Mayor’s sex tape video had definite links.

