Mayawati opens her cards, supports Congress in Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi: The BSP supremo Mayawati opens her cards on Wednesday by saying her party will extend support to the Congress to form government in Madhya Pradesh.

Mayawati said her party will do everything possible to keep the BJP out of power. The BSP chief has also hinted that if the occasion arises, her party will support the Congress in Rajasthan to form the next government as well.

She said her party does not agree with the ideology of the Congress, but added that it will support it to keep the BJP out of power.

The Congress, which was locked in a tantalizing battle with the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, has emerged as the single-largest party bagging 114 seats after the counting ended, State Election Commission Office said.

The Congress party is two short of the simple majority. The BJP was close behind with 109 seats.