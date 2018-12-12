Mayawati opens her cards, supports Congress in Madhya Pradesh

National
By pragativadinewsservice
Mayawati opens her cards
7

New Delhi: The BSP supremo Mayawati opens her cards on Wednesday by saying her party will extend support to the Congress to form government in Madhya Pradesh.

Mayawati  said her party will do everything possible to keep the BJP out of power. The BSP chief has also hinted that if the occasion arises, her party will support the Congress in Rajasthan to form the next government as well.

Related Posts

Congress to decide Rajasthan chief minister today

UPSC to select candidates for lateral recruitment at JS…

Identity of rape victims should be protected even after…

She said her party does not agree with the ideology of the Congress, but added that it will support it to keep the BJP out of power.

The Congress, which was locked in a tantalizing battle with the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, has emerged as the single-largest party bagging  114 seats after the counting ended, State Election Commission Office said.

The Congress party is two short of the simple majority. The BJP was close behind with 109 seats.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.