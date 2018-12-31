Max Fashion Launches Fourth Store In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: One of the leading fashion brands in India, Max Fashion launched its fourth store in DN Regalia in Patrapada in Bhubaneswar.

The store inauguration was done by the Honourable Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Health Minister Pratap Jena. It is a one-stop for clothing, accessories and footwear needs for the entire family.

On the occasion, Max is also giving an exciting offer. They are having flat 50% off on selected merchandise.

Commenting on the launch, Rajiv Mukherjee, AVP Marketing East, said, “We have always tried to gratify our customers with the newest styles and trends. Our winter range showcases trends that combine high street fashion and winter wear. It is composed of smart casual clothing in advanced fabric bases. This has been designed keeping in mind the new generation which loves to break the monotony. So please come and be amazed at Max. Max look good, feel good.”

About the Collection:

Max Fashion presents an exclusive range of winterwear to celebrate the latest fashion trends even during winter season.This trending street collection draws its inspiration from the upbeat city culture with biker jackets, cool slogan sweat tees, faux fur jackets leading the way to a fashionable winter.

About Max Fashion:

Max is a leading fashion brand, now available online at MaxFashion.com and on Android & iPhone apps offering customers a one-stop shop for clothing, accessories and footwear needs for the entire family. Max, a fashion brand of Landmark Group has pioneered the concept of ‘Latest fashion at great prices’ in the country, thereby offering the discerning shopper a vast choice with international fashion & quality. It offers apparel, footwear & accessories that are of the latest fashion trends. The store ambience offers an international shopping experience making shopping for the entire family an absolute delight. Globally Max has over 400 stores across 16 countries and in India, Max has more than 250 stores across 80 cities.