Matunga Railway Station in Mumbai enters Limca Book of Records 2018 for posting all women staff

Mumbai: Indian Railways initiative empowering its women employees has brought laurels as Matunga Railway Station has entered into Limca Book of Records 2018.

Matunga Railway Station has become the first station in India which has all women staff managing the operations of the stations.

Ladies staff across all departments viz. operating, commercial, RPF, etc. are posted at Matunga Railway Station to make it first of its kind station on Railways.

Mumbai Division of Central Railways has posted a total of 41 women staffers.

Mamta Kulkarni is first ASM to be recruited on Mumbai Division of Central Railway in 1992.