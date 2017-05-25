Matriculation supplementary exam to commence from June 1

Bhubaneswar: The BSE Matriculation supplementary examination is scheduled to commence from June 1 to June 7 in 47 centres across the state.
More than 11,000 students will take the exam after downloading their admit cards from BSE’s official website – www.bseodisha.ac.in available from Friday.
Realizing the intense heat wave conditions in the state, exams of all subjects except mathematics will be conducted at 8 am to 10.30 am. While students will take the math exam at 8 am to 10.45 am.
As per the schedule, examinations to be held on:
First Language – 1st June
Second Language – 2nd June
Third Language – 3rd June
Mathematics – 5th June
General Science – 6th June
Social Studies – 7th June