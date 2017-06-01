Matric supplementary exam begins

Cuttack: The Matric supplementary examination, conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha began at 47 centres began across the State on Thursday.

As many as 11,547 students are appearing the test, which will conclude on June 7.

While the examination for all subjects except Mathematics will be held from 8 am to 10.30 am, the Mathematics test will be conducted between 8 am and 10.45 am.

The paper on the first day was First Language Odia (FLO) paper.

The evaluation of answer sheets at five centres will commence from June 19, said BSE Examination Controller Nihar Ranjan Mohanty.