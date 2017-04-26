Matric results to be out today; Tips to check results

Bhubaneswar: Today is the big day for the students who have appeared for the HSC Class 10th examination for the year 2016-17. As declared by the State School and Mass Education Minister Debi Prasad Mishra, the results would be declared today (April 26) at 9:30 am.

After the official announcement at the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) office at Cuttack, students can also see their results online a few minutes after the official declaration. Students can check the results Name wise, School wise from the following websites

orissaresults.nic.in

bseodisha.nic.in

indiaresults.com

bseodihsa.ac.in

In areas, there is no internet connectivity, students can get to know their results through SMS also. To know the result by SMS, the following may be followed;

SMS – OR10 space <Type your 9 digit Roll Number> and send it to 5676750.

Besides, the control room number at the BSE office here may be noted to know the details of the result. The control room number will be operational for the next ten days from today. The number may be noted as;

0671-2412059

0671-2412060

It may however be noted that total 6,05,071 students had attended for the HSC examinations, which was conducted from February 28 to March 10 this year.