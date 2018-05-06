Headlines

Matric results to be published tomorrow

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
BSE

Cuttack: The results of the High School Certificate examination (HSC) will be published tomorrow (May 7). The results will be out at 9 am in the morning, said Dr Jahan Ara Begum, president, Board of Secondary Education (BSE).

The results will be available on official website of BSE after 12 pm, she added.

Parents and students can find the results on the following sites: www.bseodisha.nic.in and www.bseodisha.ac.in and through SMS.

OMR sheets will be available in the afternoon on website of BSE.

Notably, the annual HSC examinations had concluded on March 8 and a total of 6,08,031 students had appeared at 2,818 centres across the state.

Even though a three-tier security was in place by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) to prevent malpractice, the examination this year had still landed in controversy with the photos of question papers going viral on Whatsapp.

