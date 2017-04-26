Matric results: 85.28% students clear exams; Girls outperform boys

Cuttack: The Matric 2017 results were declared today and the pass rate this year has set a record of being all time high. While overall 85.28% students cleared the exams, there has been no students passing the exams in 22 schools of the state.

Deogarh has emerged the district with maximum successful students to clear the exams for the fourth time in a row with 96.49 % pass rate. Also, girls have outperformed boys as has been the trend since the last few years. While 86.04% boys have passed, 86.69% girls have cleared the Matric exams.

Odisha Board of Secondary Education formally announced the results this morning in presence of school and mass education minister Debi Prasad Mishra. The Matric exams were conducted from February 28 to March 10 this year when 6,08, 690 appeared for the exams at 2938 centres. The papers were evaluated at 52 centres. For the first time, the results of the HSC exams have been published within 47 days of exams.

The overall grade wise results for regular examinees:

Grade A1: 2,417 students

Grade A2: 23,472 students

Grade B1: 61,981 students

Grade B2: 1,01,548

Grade C: 1,24,282 students

Grade D: 1,17,975 students

Grade E: 54,314 students

Grade F: 76,689 students