Matric exams: BSE begins issuing online admit cards

Pragativadi News Service
matric exam

Bhubaneswar: The Board of Secondary Education on Tuesday begun online issuance of admit cards for the high school certificate examinations scheduled to be begin from February 28.

Admit cards will be made available through admitcard.odishabse.in website. Students can download their hall tickets by inputting their Unique Identification Number (UIN) and date of birth, the board said.

The matric examination will begin from February 28 and continue till March 10. It will be conducted at 2938 centres across the state daily from 9 to 11.30 am with an exception for Mathematics which will be allowed an extra 15 minutes.

As many as 605064 students will appear in the examinations.

