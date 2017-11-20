Mathili college sexual assault case takes new turn; lecturer arrested

Malkangiri: The Mathili college girl sexual assault case took a new turn after police arrested the institute’s Odia department lecturer Ajay Sutar today. The lecturer had been filmed naked alongside the victim by the accused during the incident.

Informing on the arrest Mathili DSP Manas Ranjan Barik said the lecturer was arrested on the basis of a statement given by the minor victim. In her statement before the District Child Welfare Committee (CWC) during her counselling, the victim claimed that the accused lecturer had raped her during the incident.

“Sutar has raped the girl student and attempted to falsely implicate three students in the case giving the case a different angle,” the DSP said.

“Police have found strong evidence against the accused lecturer during the investigation of the case which is still underway,” added Barik.

Notably, the victim was stripped naked and filmed along with the accused Odia department lecturer of the college inside the college kitchen by a group of three non-students on November 7. While the girl lodged a complaint at the Mathili Police Station in this connection and mentioned the lecturer as a witness in it, later on she changed her statement and termed him as an accused.