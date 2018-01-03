State at Large

Match-box laden truck catches fire after collision with oncoming truck in Balasore

Pragativadi News Service
matchbox-laden truck

Balasore: A matchbox-laden truck was completely reduced to ashes at Phuladi Square on NH-16 in Balasore district today after it was struck by an oncoming TMT bar-laden truck.

However, no casualty was reported in the accident as the driver and helper of the truck managed to get out of the vehicle.

The mishap occurred early in the morning while the ill-fated truck was heading to Kolkata from Balasore.

While the TMT bar-laden truck got badly mangled in the crash the matchbox-laden truck developed a short circuit due to the collision and caught fire.

Soro Police along with fire brigade teams from Balasore rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

However the load of flammable items had reduced the truck to ashes.

Police have seized both the vehicles and launched an investigation into the accident.

