Mastermind of bank loots in Angul nabbed from Dhanbad

Angul: Angul Police along with a Special Task Force of Bihar Police nabbed the mastermind of the bank loots in Angul district and several others banks in the neighbouring states.

The accused, Madhab Rabi Das, was arrested by the police party from Dhanbad in Jharkhand.

Earlier, two associates of the accused were arrested in connection with Angul’s Andhra Bank loot on April 6 and Indian Bank loot on July 7.

During their interrogation, it was ascertained that Madhav was the mastermind behind the crime. It was also found that earlier he was a Maoist and after leaving the rebel outfit, he had formed a looter gang.

Since 2004, the gang had committed several loots in the states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, and Odisha, Besides, he was also involved in some murder cases, the police said.

After Madhab and his gang looted two banks in Angul district, a couple of months ago, a special team was formed under the orders of Crime Branch DIG and Angul SP to zero in on the gang.

Angul police have decided to pray for a 10-day remand of Madhav for interrogation and further investigation in the case.