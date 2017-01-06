Headlines

Mastermind of Dhaka cafe attack killed

Dhaka

Dhaka: Nurul Islam Marzan, one of the masterminds behind the 2016 Gulshan cafe attack, has been killed in a gunfight with the police in the Bangladesh capital, a senior police officer said here on Friday.

Marjan, leader of Neo Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), and another unidentified extremist were killed by Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit in Mohammadpur Beribadh area of Dhaka.

Marjan coordinated the July 1 attack on Gulshans Holey Artisan Bakery that killed 22 people, including an Indian girl, police said.

On September 10, 2016, police detained three persons from Azimpur including the Neo-JMB leader Marzan’s wife Afrin alias Prioti.

