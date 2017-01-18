Massive protests in Chennai over Jallikattu ban

Chennai: Thousands of people, mostly youngsters are protesting at Chennai’s Marina beach since on Tuesday night demanding permission to host the banned bull taming festival Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu and a ban on animal rights organisation People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

In Chennai, the protesters, dressed in black, shouted slogans against governments.

The state government has held talks with agitators and assured its commitment to hold the bull taming sport in the state. The government also told the protesters that it would even approach the President seeking an ordinance on the matter.

Over the last few days, protesters held Jallikattu, defying Supreme Court’s order. Scores of people have been arrested across the state.

Notably, The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a plea seeking to allow the controversial sport Jallikattu played during Pongal festival in Tamil Nadu every year.

The apex court turned down the plea seeking its intervention to pass judgement on Jalikattu before Saturday, says “unfair to ask bench to pass order”.