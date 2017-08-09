After massive protest, CM Fadnavis announces sops for Marathas

New Delhi: After an overwhelming show of strength by the agitating Maratha community on Wednesday, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has agreed to their main demands.

Tens of thousands of people waving saffron flags marched through Mumbai early in the day in what was the Maratha community’s 58th protest in a year, demanding quotas in government jobs and education, as well as justice in the brutal gang rape of a 14-year-old Maratha girl.

The chief minister has extended all the educational concessions that Other Backward Communities (OBC) receive to the Marathas as well. There are 605 streams in which OBCs currently get concession, and this will be given to the Maratha community as well.

The government has also offered land and announced a grant of Rs 5 crore to build hostels for students from the Maratha community in every district.

Regarding the demand for job reservation, the state government has formed a backward class commission to study the grounds on which reservation can be given to the politically active Maratha community. Fadnavis said that they will request the commission to fast track their process and submit it to the Bombay high court for considering the grounds for reservation.